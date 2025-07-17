Trump says Coca-Cola is making one major ingredient change to support MAHA agenda

Washington DC - President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that Coca-Cola has agreed to use real cane sugar in its US production, replacing high-fructose corn syrup as a sweetener.

HFCS has long-drawn criticism from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his Make America Healthy Again movement.

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," Trump – whose favorite drink is famously Diet Coke –wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them – You'll see. It's just better!"

Coca-Cola did not immediately confirm the ingredient shift.

"We appreciate President Trump's enthusiasm for our iconic Coca‑Cola brand. More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca‑Cola product range will be shared soon," the company said in a short statement.