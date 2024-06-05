Putin responds to claims Russia will attack NATO: "Have you lost your mind?"

Saint Petersburg, Russia - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday told a meeting of foreign news outlets that Moscow harbors no "imperial ambitions" and dismissed as "bollocks" the idea that Russia could attack NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hit back at the notion that Moscow could attack NATO during a meeting with foreign news outlets on Wednesday. © Vladimir ASTAPKOVICH / POOL / AFP

"There is no need to look for some imperial ambitions of ours. There are none," Putin said in answer to a question from AFP about the presence of Soviet and Russian imperial flags at the headquarters of Russian energy giant Gazprom, where the meeting took place.

"There is no need to look for something that is not there," he said, adding: "Don't make up an image of Russia as an enemy. You will only harm yourselves."

"They've come up with this idea that Russia wants to attack NATO. Have you lost your mind? Are you as thick as two short planks? Who made this up? It's nonsense, it's bollocks," Putin told reporters.

Russia denied for months that it was preparing a military offensive in Ukraine before launching the assault on February 24, 2022, accusing Western powers of trying to use their Ukrainian ally to harm Russia.