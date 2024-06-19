Vladimir Putin arrives in Vietnam immediately after visit to North Korea

Hanoi, Vietnam - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Hanoi for a state visit following a meeting with Kim Jong Un in North Korea , the Russian presidency said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Hanoi after traveling from North Korea on Wednesday evening, © REUTERS

Putin is visiting the Vietnam capital at the invitation of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. He traveled to Hanoi from North Korea on Wednesday evening after a two-day visit.

On Thursday, the Russian leader will take part in a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace before engaging in bilateral talks with Communist Party chief Trong.

He will also meet Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Vietnamese who studied in Russia. Putin will also attend a state banquet.

Having been isolated on the international stage, Putin is seeking to shore up support from Russia's remaining allies.

It remains unclear exactly how Vietnam hopes to gain from hosting a visit from Putin, who remains under an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes against Ukraine.