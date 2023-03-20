Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to ruined Ukrainian city of Mariupol

Mariupol, Ukraine - Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a surprise weekend visit to the occupied Ukrainian port of Mariupol, a city which lies largely in ruins after being pounded by Russian forces a year ago.

Russian state television showed Putin at the wheel of a car driving through the eastern city at night.



He had arrived by helicopter late Saturday before taking the car tour of Mariupol with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, who sat in the passenger seat.

Khusnullin updated the president about reconstruction works in the area as Putin drove.

"People are beginning to return to the city," Khusnullin said in the car, noting that street lighting and bus services had returned to Mariupol.

State television showed Putin visiting the city's philharmonic hall. According to BBC reporter Will Vernon, there was also a less flattering moment, when a person can be heard shouting "It's all lies, it's all just for show!" in the background of the footage.

The Russian leader also spoke to residents of the occupied city, the Kremlin said on Sunday.