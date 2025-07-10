Sen. Thom Tillis expresses regret over his vote for "amateurish" Pete Hegseth

Washington DC - Republican Senator Thom Tillis recently revealed that he has some regrets over his vote to confirm Pete Hegseth as President Donald Trump 's defense secretary.

In a recent interview, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis (r.) revealed his regrets over voting for Pete Hegseth to head the Defense Department. © Collage: Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the North Carolina lawmaker sat down for an interview with CNN, during which he argued that Hegseth appears to be unqualified for the role.

"With the passing of time, I think it's clear [Hegseth is] out of his depth as a manager of a large, complex organization," Tillis said.

While Tillis said he did not exactly regret casting the vote based on what he knew at the time, he now has "the information of him being a manager, and I don't think that his probationary period's been very positive."

Tillis went on to point out how Hegseth last week failed to give the White House notice before he authorized a pause on weapon shipments to Ukraine for their ongoing conflict with Russia. It was the second time he failed to do so since being appointed.

"That's just amateurish," he said. "That's from somebody who doesn't understand large organization dynamics."

Tillis also expressed disappointment in other Trump cabinet members, such as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., explaining that while he has no problem with the president specifically, "I got a problem with some of the people I consider to be amateurs, advising him."