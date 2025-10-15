Chicago TV producer "violently assaulted" by federal agents on way to work

Chicago, Illinois - A Chicago TV producer was on her way to work on Friday when she was "violently assaulted" by federal agents, her lawyers said.

Debbie Brockman, a producer with the WGN station, was detained during an immigration raid in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood.

Videos of the arrest went viral on social media, showing Brockman being forced to the ground and handcuffed by masked agents before being driven away in a van. As they rush away, the agents scrape the side of another car, ripping off part of its bumper – with the driver still inside.

"US border patrol was conducting immigration enforcement operations and when several violent agitators used their vehicles to block in agents in an effort to impede and assault federal officers," claimed Tricia McLaughlin, the Homeland Security Department's assistant secretary for public affairs.

"In fear of public safety and of law enforcement, officers used their service vehicle to strike a suspect’s vehicle and create an opening. As agents were driving, Deborah Brockman, a US citizen, threw objects at border patrol’s car, and she was placed under arrest for assault on a federal law enforcement officer."

Brockman's lawyers disputed this account in a Tuesday statement shared by The Guardian, saying she was "walking to the bus stop as part of her morning commute when she was attacked by Border Patrol agents."

"Brockman, who is a US Citizen born in this country, was violently detained on Foster Avenue," the attorneys' statement noted. "She has not been charged with any crimes and she intends to pursue all legal avenues available to her to vindicate her rights and hold the federal authorities accountable for their actions."