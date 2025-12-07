Karoline Leavitt slammed by family member after brutal ICE arrest: "Disgusting"

Revere, Massachusetts - White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was slammed as "disgusting" by a family member who was abducted and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Speaking to the Washington Post from ICE detention on Sunday, 33-year-old Brazilian national Bruna Ferreira said that Leavitt was once "like a younger sister" to her and expressed disgust at her recent behavior.

Ferreira was publicly grabbed and abducted by ICE officers driving unmarked cars in Revere, Massachusetts, last month and has since been held at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Basile.

Leavitt has tried to distance herself from Ferreira, who is the mother of her nephew, and has even accused her brother's ex-partner of battery and being a "criminal."

Ferreira's ex-fiancé Michael – Leavitt's brother – has also claimed that she never lived with her son, despite publicly available records confirming otherwise.

According to Ferreira, she and Leavitt had once been very close. She called the press secretary's claims that she was a criminal "disgusting" and expressed confusion as to where the animosity had come from.

"I asked Karoline to be godmother over my only sister," Ferreira told the Post. "I made a mistake there, in trusting... Why they're creating this narrative is beyond my wildest imagination."

"The thought of my son waiting for me at the school car pickup line and having no one to be there to pick him up is the thing that I keep replaying in my head," she said. "It's just very unfortunate that this is the way that things have transpired."