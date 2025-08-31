Firefighters held in ICE detention camp as massive Washington fire ravages forests

Tacoma, Washington - Two firefighters are being held in an ICE detention camp while a 9000-acre fire rages through the Olympic National Forest.

Several firefighters were arrested and detained by Immigration Customs Enforcement even as a 9000-acre fire raged nearby. © Collage: AFP/Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images & AFP/Josh Adelson

Democratic Congresswoman Emily Randall said that two firefighters were arrested by ICE while responding to a wildfire in her district and are being kept in a local detention center even as the fire in Washington state rages on.

Randall told Reuters that she made an unannounced visit to the facility and was denied access, but officials confirmed to her that two firefighters had indeed been detained by ICE.

Their identities haven't been revealed, and Randall said that she was unable to provide any information.

Lawyer Stephen Manning, who represents one of those who have been detained, sent a letter to US Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon on Thursday, seeking the senator's help securing the firefighters' release.

One of them has reportedly lived in the US for 19 years and is currently on a temporary U-visa while he waits for a permanent visa application to be processed.

Clips emerged on social media showing the moment that ICE officers detained the firefighters as they geared up and got ready to fight the Bear Gulch fire in Olympic National Forest.

"We have seen entire towns burned to the ground, and it is outrageous that the US border patrol unlawfully detained the brave individuals who are protecting us," said attorney Rodrigo Fernandez-Ortega in a statement cited by the Washington Post.

"We demand that they allow him to access counsel as is his right afforded by the US Constitution."