Trial opens in the case of Wisconsin judge accused of helping undocumented migrant dodge ICE

Washington DC - Opening statements began Monday in the jury trial of a judge in Wisconsin accused of helping an undocumented man evade federal immigration agents.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan walks into the Milwaukee Federal Courthouse on May 15, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan has pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing an official proceeding and concealing a person from arrest.

The 66-year-old judge, who could face up to six years in prison if convicted, has been temporarily suspended from her duties.

The case stems from a standoff with federal immigration agents outside Dugan's courtroom in downtown Milwaukee in April.

They had come to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, a 30-year-old Mexican immigrant appearing on misdemeanor battery charges.

Prosecutors say Dugan sent the agents down the hall to see the chief judge and, while they were away, postponed Flores-Ruiz's hearing and directed him and his lawyer to a private jury exit.

Immigration agents spotted Flores-Ruiz, however, and arrested him outside the building after a foot chase. He was subsequently deported.

Dugan was later arrested, and FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo on social media of her being led away in handcuffs.

Attorney General Pam Bondi accused the judge of "protecting a criminal defendant over victims of crime."

President Donald Trump has conducted a sweeping crackdown on undocumented migrants since returning to power in January, and has clashed with several courts, which have argued he has not followed due process.

A number of judges have issued rulings that put several of Trump's executive actions on hold, particularly those related to his bid to exercise unprecedented powers in deporting migrants.