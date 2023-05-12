House Republicans pass "most aggressive" border security bill

Washington DC - US House Republicans passed a sweeping and border security package on Thursday, described by Democratic lawmakers and human rights organizations as anti- immigrant .

The House voted 219-213 to pass the bill, which would restart border wall construction, restrict asylum and more. No Democrats supported the bill, and two Republicans also voted against it: Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie and John Duarte from California.



Both had concerns, albeit different ones, about a provision requiring all employers to electronically verify that new hires can work legally in the country.

Louisiana Representative Clay Higgins, a Republican, described it as "the most aggressive legislation ever brought to the House floor."

The Republican bill will not become law, given opposition to many provisions from Democrats and a veto threat from President Joe Biden.