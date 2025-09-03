ICE to access Israeli-developed software that can hack into any phone

Washington DC - In an apparent effort to escalate its attacks on immigrant communities, the Department of Homeland Security has reportedly entered into a contract with the US branch of an Israeli spyware vendor to access mobile hacking technology .

Protesters rally against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside of the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City on September 2, 2025 © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A software called Graphite, developed by the Israeli-founded company Paragon Solutions, allows users to hack into any mobile phone, including encrypted applications, Jack Poulson reported in his All-Source Intelligence Substack.

DHS first entered into a $2-million contract with Paragon under President Joe Biden in 2024.

Paragon was founded by Ehud Schneorson, a former commander of Israel's signals intelligence agency, Unit 8200, before it was acquired by private equity firm AE Industrial Partners. It has since merged into the US-based cyber intelligence firm REDLattice.

The contract was put on pause pending a review into compliance with a 2023 Biden executive order limiting the US government's use of spyware, Wired reported.

The hold was lifted on Saturday, according to a government public procurement notice, with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) listed as the contracting agency.