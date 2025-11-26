Karoline Leavitt's family member faces deportation after getting arrested by ICE

Basile, Louisiana - A relative of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was abducted in a federal immigration raid and now faces deportation.

A family connection of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

The mother of Leavitt's 11-year-old nephew is currently awaiting deportation to Brazil in an ICE facility in Louisiana after being detained during an immigration raid.

Bruna Ferreira became pregnant with her son Michael Leavitt Jr. after having a relationship with Leavitt's brother Michael more than a decade ago. She has remained in the US since the 1990s.

Ferreira split with Michael Leavitt about 10 years ago, shortly after their child's birth, and it is believed that their son resided predominantly with his father.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, an anonymous source said, "This individual is the mother of Karoline’s nephew, and they have not spoken in many years."



"The child has lived full-time in New Hampshire with his father since he was born. He has never resided with his mother," the source added.

Leavitt has so far refused to comment on the arrest. An administration official told WBUR that she has had "no involvement whatsoever in this matter."

Michael Leavitt told WBUR that his only concern "has always been the safety, wellbeing, and privacy of my son."