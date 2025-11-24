Trump ends temporary protected status for Myanmar migrants in latest cut

Washington DC - The Trump administration announced on Monday that it was ending temporary protections shielding immigrants from Myanmar from deportation.

President Donald Trump's administration will end TPS for immigrants from Myanmar. © John McDonnell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The move affects some 4,000 people from the Southeast Asian nation who have been living in the US under what is known as Temporary Protected Status.

TPS protects its holders from deportation and allows them to work.

It is granted to people deemed to be in danger if they return to their home countries, because of war, natural disaster, or other extraordinary circumstances.

President Donald Trump, as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown, has removed TPS for nationals from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Syria, South Sudan, and Venezuela.

Trump announced on Friday that he would also withdraw TPS from Somalis.

TPS was extended to Myanmar nationals after a 2021 military coup. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the decision to withdraw it was made after a review of conditions in the country.

Myanmar continues to face "humanitarian challenges due in part to continued military operations against armed resistance," Noem said.

But, she added, there have been improvements in "governance and stability at the national and local levels."