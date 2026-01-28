Man shot by US Border Patrol in Arizona suffers "serious" injury

Arivaca, Arizona - A 34-year-old man suffered significant injuries after he was shot by US Border Patrol agents in Arizona, authorities said Tuesday, amid heightened tensions over the deadly toll of immigration raids under Donald Trump's presidency.

Customs and Border Protection agents shot a 34-year-old man named Patrick Gary Schlegel in Arivaca, Arizona, on Tuesday. © IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

Customs and Border Protection agents were in pursuit of Patrick Gary Schlegel, who was suspected of human trafficking, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at a press conference.

The pursuit in Arivaca, about 10 miles north of the US-Mexico border, ended after Schlegel shot a firearm at agents, who then returned fire.

"His condition, I believe, is listed as serious but stable," Nanos said.

The shooting will be investigated by the FBI in addition to Pima County law enforcement, Nanos said, adding: "It's all about public trust."