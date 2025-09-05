Masked ICE agents abduct parents of at least a dozen kids in New York

New York, New York - Dozens of people have been rounded up and abducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ) in the state of New York, leaving children stranded without their parents.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement rounded up more than 70 people in New York, leaving at least 12 children without parents. © AFP/Spencer Platt/Getty images

President Donald Trump's brutal anti-migrant regime has escalated in New York after it was reported that more than 70 adults were abducted by ICE, leaving at least a dozen children stranded without their parents.

"I am outraged by this morning's ICE raids in Cato and Fulton, where more than 40 adults were seized – including parents of at least a dozen children at risk of returning from school to an empty house," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement posted to X.

Hochul reiterated her state's willingness to work with the Trump administration to protect US borders and deport those convicted of crimes, but condemned the policy of sending masked ICE agents to round up families.

"Today's raids will not make New York safer. What they did was shatter hard-working families who are simply trying to build a life here, just like millions of migrants before them."

Migrant advocacy group Rural & Migrant Ministry confirmed on Facebook that at least 70 people were abducted from a factory in Cato, New York, significantly more than the 40 cited by Hochul. There were also significant raids in Fulton.

Lenny Schmidt, the Vice President of Nutrition Bar Confectioners, whose factory was raided, told the New York Times that the abductions were "almost theatrical."

"It could have been handled so much more humanely and decently," he said. "This kind of raid, you feel like it's a drug bust or a human trafficking situation."