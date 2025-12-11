Minnesota man claims he was assaulted and detained by ICE agents for simply looking Somali

Minneapolis, Minnesota - A US citizen claims he was recently assaulted and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials simply because he allegedly looks Somali.

A Minneapolis man claims he was recently assaulted and detained by ICE agents who believed he was an immigrant from Somalia. © Collage: Screenshots / X / @RpsAgainstTrump & @MayorFrey

During a news conference on Wednesday, Mubashir – a 20-year-old Minneapolis resident who identified himself only by his first name – recounted the ordeal.

On Tuesday, as he was enjoying his lunch break at work, a masked man allegedly ran toward him, tackled him, and slammed him into the door of a nearby restaurant.

He claimed that the supposed officer never identified himself or said anything like, "ICE, stop."

"I feel like I was getting assaulted, I was getting kidnapped, and that's exactly what it was," Mubashir said.

Though he told the officers that he was a citizen, Mubashir claims he was put in a headlock, thrown into a vehicle, and taken to a detention facility several miles away.

He was finally released hours later after the authorities finally allowed him to show them his passport. When he asked them if he could be taken back to where he was arrested, he claims that he was told, "No, you have to walk in the snow."

During the press conference, videos captured by locals of the arrest were played on screens, further corroborating Mubashir's account.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara apologized to Mubashir, describing the incident as "embarrassing," and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said it was a "clear violation of law and the Constitution."

