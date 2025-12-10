ICE accused of torturing inmates at Alligator Alcatraz using shocking CIA methods

Ochopee, Florida - Human rights organizations accused the Department of Homeland Security and ICE of using CIA torture techniques on migrants detained in Florida.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been accused of deploying torture tactics at their Alligator Alcatraz detention camp. © AFP/Chandan Khanna

People detained at the facility dubbed Alligator Alcatraz have reportedly been confined to two-by-two-foot cages with their hands and feet shackled to the ground, a new Amnesty International report alleges.

Such tactics were used by the CIA as "enhanced interrogation" techniques at the height of the US' so-called War on Terror.

People currently held at the Krome North Processing Center, who had spent time at Alligator Alcatraz, told Amnesty International that inmates at the camp refer to the cage as "the box."

Nearly all of those interviewed by Amnesty International described a tiny outdoor cage in which people were often held for more than four hours at a time in solitary confinement.

Used as a method of punishment, those kept in the cage are exposed to the direct sun, swarmed with mosquitoes, and given no food or water.

One person described it akin to being a caged animal in a zoo, while another called it "a copy of Guantánamo."

"These findings confirm a deliberate system built to punish, dehumanize, and hide the suffering of people in detention," said Ana Piquer, Amnesty International's Regional Director for the Americas, in a statement released alongside the report.

"Immigration enforcement cannot operate outside the rule of law or exempt itself from human rights standards. What we are seeing in Florida should alarm the entire region," she said.