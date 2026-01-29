Texas state police attack protesters at ICE facility where ICE where 5-year-old boy is caged

Dilley, Texas - Texas state police officers on Wednesday used tear gas to violently disperse a protest outside an ICE facility where a 5-year-old boy is being held.

Texas state police attacked demonstrators protesting in front of an ICE facility where Liam Conejo Ramos, a 5-year-old boy, was caged. © REUTERS

About 100 protesters gathered at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley on Wednesday, carrying signs accusing President Donald Trump's administration of terrorizing communities.

"We want Kristi Noem impeached. We want the US Senate to defund ICE, to not give it any more money. And we need people to pay attention to the midterm elections this year," local elected official Christina Morales told AFP.

Texas state law enforcement responded to the protest in riot gear, deploying tear gas canisters, including one that landed near two AFP journalists, striking and temporarily incapacitating one of them.

Earlier, Democratic congressmembers Joaquin Castro and Jasmine Crockett conducted an inspection to visit the Ecuadorean child, Liam Conejo Ramos, and 1,100 others detained there.

"His dad said that he hasn't been himself, and he's been sleeping a lot because he's been depressed and sad," Castro said in a video message posted to X, adding that Ramos and his family were "legally in the United States."

National outcry followed images of the apparently terrified preschooler, dressed in a fluffy blue bunny hat and wearing his school backpack, being held by immigration officers who were seeking to arrest the boy's father in Minneapolis.

The child and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias – both asylum seekers – were taken from their driveway as they arrived home on January 20, after the child was used as bait by officers to draw out those inside his home, according to the superintendent of the boy's school, Zena Stenvik.

A federal judge temporarily blocked their deportation Tuesday.