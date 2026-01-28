US ambassador clarifies role of ICE at Winter Olympics after fierce backlash

Washington DC - A branch of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement sent to Italy for the Winter Olympics will not carry out patrols and will have only an "advisory" role, Washington's ambassador to Rome said on Wednesday.

The US ambassador to Italy clarified the role that ICE will play in the Winter Olympics after it was announced that a branch of the agency was headed to Italy. © Collage: MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

News of its deployment for the February 6-22 Games in Milan-Cortina has sparked anger in Italy, after the agency's involvement in an often brutal crackdown on immigration in the US.

But US ambassador to Italy Tilman J. Fertitta said ICE's Homeland Security Investigations unit will be "strictly advisory and intelligence-based, with no patrolling or enforcement involvement".

"At the Olympics, HSI criminal investigators will contribute their expertise by providing intelligence on transnational criminal threats, with a focus on cybercrimes and national security threats.

"All security operations will remain the responsibility of Italian authorities," he said after meeting Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.

ICE operations in a number of US cities have triggered large-scale protests, and the recent killings of two demonstrators have caused outrage.

Agents accused of violence there are from a different division than that earmarked for the Olympics.

Fertitta said the HSI focuses on "cross-border criminal activity, ranging from investigating human smuggling, narcotics trafficking, child exploitation, financial crimes, intellectual property right theft, to recovering stolen art and antiquities".