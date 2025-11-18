Trump admin sues over California law banning ICE agents from wearing face masks

Los Angeles, California - The Trump administration has sued over a California law that bars federal immigration officials from wearing face masks while conducting raids.

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent watches as Customs and Border Protection officers respond to protesters at Glass House Farms in Camarillo, California, on July 10, 2025. © BLAKE FAGAN / AFP

"California Governor Gavin Newsom has vowed to 'push[] back' against the President's commitment to enforcing our Nation’s immigration laws. His latest resistance – imposing a mask ban and identification requirement on federal agents operating in California – violates the United States Constitution," argues the lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California.

Newsom signed the No Secret Police Act and No Vigilantes Act into law in September to bar federal law enforcement officers, including immigration agents, from wearing masks and require them to visibly display ID when conducting operations in the state. The measures are set to take effect on January 1.

The new complaint claims the No Secret Police Act "discriminates against the Federal Government by applying its requirements to federal law enforcement officers but not California State officers."

"Law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to keep Americans safe, and they do not deserve to be doxed or harassed simply for carrying out their duties," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a press release.

"California’s anti-law enforcement policies discriminate against the federal government and are designed to create risk for our agents. These laws cannot stand."