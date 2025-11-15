Trump signs order to lower tariffs on beef, coffee, and more as cost-of-living crisis escalates

Washington DC - President Donald Trump signed an order Friday to lower US tariffs on agricultural imports such as beef, bananas, coffee , and tomatoes, as his government comes under pressure from voters grappling with the escalating costs of living .

These products are now exempted from his "reciprocal" tariffs, imposed this year to address behavior deemed unfair, after the administration considered issues like the US capacity – or lack thereof – to produce certain goods.

But other duties in place will continue to apply.

The new tariff exemptions are backdated to take effect on November 13, according to the order published by the White House.

The Trump administration has been stepping up efforts to convince Americans of the economy's strength as affordability concerns emerged as a key issue in this month's elections for New York City mayor, and the governors of New Jersey and Virginia.

Democrats swept all three of those races, with an intense focus on cost-of-living issues.

The list of tariff exemptions published Friday also covers other produce such as avocados, coconuts, and pineapples.

Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on US trading partners, sparking warnings from economists that these could fuel inflation and weigh on growth.

While there has not been a sharp uptick in overall consumer inflation, policymakers have noted that tariffs have pushed up prices of certain goods.

They expect the effect of higher levies to continue filtering through the world's biggest economy.

Beef prices have also been rising this year in part due to a tighter supply of cattle.