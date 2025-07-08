Trump administration sued over latest round of "heartless" TPS terminations

San Francisco, California - Immigrants' rights advocates are suing over the Trump administration's latest terminations of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nationals of Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua.

Immigrants' rights advocates have filed a new lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's terminations of TPS for Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security on Monday announced it was revoking TPS protections for tens of thousands of people, many of whom have lived in the US for years and have US citizen children.

TPS is a temporary legal status granted to nationals of designated countries who cannot safely return due to war, natural disasters, or other "extraordinary" conditions.

The new complaint – filed on behalf of the National TPS Alliance and seven plaintiffs – argues the Trump terminations are motivated by racial animus and violate the Administrative Procedure Act and the US Constitution.

"The decisions to strip legal status from people who have lived in the U.S. for at least ten years, and in most cases at least 25, and followed all the rules, are not just callous. It’s also illegal," Jessica Bansal, an attorney at the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, said in a press release.

"The administration cannot manufacture a predetermined outcome without regard for its statutory obligations," Bansal added.