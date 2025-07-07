Trump administration strips TPS for Hondurans and Nicaraguans

Washington DC - The Trump administration said Monday that it was revoking temporary legal protections for tens of thousands of Hondurans and Nicaraguans living in the US.

The US grants Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to foreign citizens who cannot safely return home because of war, natural disasters, or other "extraordinary" conditions.

More than 70,000 Hondurans and 4,000 Nicaraguans were given TPS after Hurricane Mitch devastated the Central American nations in 1998.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it was ending TPS for Hondurans and Nicaraguans because conditions have improved to the point where they can return home safely.

"Temporary Protected Status was designed to be just that – temporary," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

"It is clear that the Government of Honduras has taken all of the necessary steps to overcome the impacts of Hurricane Mitch," Noem said. "Honduran citizens can safely return home."

As for Nicaragua, DHS said, "The environmental situation has improved enough that it is safe enough for Nicaraguan citizens to return home."

President Donald Trump has pledged to carry out the largest deportation campaign in US history and curb immigration, mainly from Latin American nations.