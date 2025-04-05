Trump administration threatens to deport Ukrainian refugees in latest blunder

Washington DC - The Department of Homeland Security mistakenly sent out an email to a number of Ukrainian refugees telling them to self-deport or face legal action within seven days.

Some Ukrainian refugees in the US were sent a threatening email from DHS telling them to leave the country within seven days or face legal action. © AFP/Sergei Gapon

Reports emerged on Friday that Ukrainian refugees had received generic emails from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) informing them that their parol status had been revoked and that they had to leave the country.

"It is time for you to leave the United States," the emails bluntly stated. "The DHS is now exercising its discretion to terminate your parole. Unless it expires sooner, your parole will terminate 7 days from the date of this notice."

"If you do not depart the United States immediately you will be subject to potential law enforcement actions that will result in your removal from the United States."

Under the Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) program, Ukrainians had been granted parole status for up to two years while living in the US. Many have since gone on to receive Temporary Protected Status, which is not set to expire until October 2026.

Trump has indicated that he is considering stopping the parole system for Ukrainian refugees, having done so for more than half a million people from Venezuela, Cuba, and Haiti earlier this year.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin was cited by Politico as confirming that Ukrainians were currently still protected under temporary parole status, but refused to reveal whether a final decision had yet been made by Trump.

"We’re not looking to hurt anybody, we’re certainly not looking to hurt them, and I’m looking at that," Trump told reporters last month when asked about the status of Ukrainian refugees.