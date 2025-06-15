Trump's anti-immigrant ICE raids to shift away from certain industries

Washington DC - The Trump administration has reportedly instructed US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to shift focus away from certain industries in its raids.

Demonstrators rally against Donald Trump's anti-immigration ICE raids in Culver City, California. © REUTERS

The New York Times reported the Trump administration is moving away from immigration raids and arrests in the agricultural industry, hotels, and restaurants.

"Effective today, please hold on all work site enforcement investigations/operations on agriculture (including aquaculture and meat packing plants), restaurants and operating hotels," senior ICE official Tatum King wrote in the message shared by the outlet.

The email said investigations involving "human trafficking, money laundering, drug smuggling into these industries are OK," but said agents were to hold off on arrests of "noncriminal collaterals" – referring to people without documentation who have not committed any crimes.

The decision came as Trump admitted his anti-immigrant raids had hurt farmers as well as the restaurant and hotel industries.

"Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace," the president posted on Truth Social last week.

"We must protect our Farmers, but get the CRIMINALS OUT OF THE USA. Changes are coming!" he added.