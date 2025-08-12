Democratic congresswomen demand ICE agents "clearly identify themselves" amid reports of abuse

Washington DC - Members of the Democratic Women's Caucus are urging the Trump administration to take action to protect women from abusers claiming to be federal immigration officials.

More than 30 female lawmakers are urging the Trump administration to require ICE agents to clearly identify themselves in order to limit instances of abuse. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"As members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, we write with grave concern regarding the violent attacks on women by masked U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and those who are using this moment to impersonate immigration enforcement officers," 33 lawmakers wrote in a letter to officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons, and "border czar" Tom Homan.

The congresswomen laid out a series of incidents in which men, and one woman, claimed to be ICE agents in order to sexually assault women, saying such acts have been "enabled" by the Trump administration's anti-immigrant agenda.

They also highlighted the case of Tufts University doctoral student Rümeysa Öztürk, who was abducted off the street by plainclothes officers due to her support for Palestinian human rights – an incident the lawmakers said "appeared more like a kidnapping than an arrest by legitimate law enforcement."

"All our lives, we are taught to fear masked men in unmarked vehicles. We learn we should run from such men to avoid being kidnapped, sexually assaulted, or killed," the members of Congress wrote.

"Yet, ICE is increasingly conducting raids and arrests in masks, plain-clothes, without visible identification or badges, using unmarked vehicles – tactics that cause confusion, terror, and mistrust among the public."