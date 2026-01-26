Trump's attempts to end humanitarian parole for thousands of immigrants shot down by US judge

Boston, Massachusetts - President Donald Trump's attempt to strip the legal status of 8,400 immigrants , including green card holders and the family members of US citizens, has been struck down by a judge .

Boston District Judge Indira Talwani on Saturday issued a preliminary injunction blocking the Department of Homeland Security from ending the humanitarian parole granted to migrants from a variety of countries.

The ruling effectively blocks Trump's attempts to tear down the Biden-era Family Reunification Parole (FRP) programs that allowed thousands of people from Cuba, Haiti, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Colombia, and Ecuador to stay in the country.

In December, the Department of Homeland Security announced that it was ending the FRP and revoking the legal status of more than 8,000 people based on claims that the program was being abused.

"This administration is ending the abuse of humanitarian parole, which allowed poorly vetted aliens to circumvent the traditional parole process," DHS said in a statement.

"Parole was never intended to be used in this way, and DHS is returning parole to a case-by-case basis as intended by Congress."

On January 14, Talwani issued a temporary restraining order blocking the DHS from gutting FRP programs for 14 days until she could decide on whether to issue an injunction.

Talwani argued in her ruling that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem had failed to provide enough evidence to support claims of fraud and had not considered whether it would even be possible for those affected by the policy to return to their home countries.