Trump administration deports 135 migrants – including children – to Costa Rica

San José, Costa Rica - The US deported 135 migrants of various nationalities, including 65 minors, to Costa Rica on Thursday, according to the Costa Rican government.

A bus carrying 135 migrants from the United States leaves the Juan Santamaria International Airport in Alajuela, Costa Rica, on February 20, 2025. © Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP

Their flight departed from San Diego, California, and arrived at a base next to Juan Santamaria International Airport, an AFP journalist confirmed.

The deported people, who will be repatriated to their countries of origin from Costa Rica, were taken by bus from the capital San José to a migrant facility about 224 miles away, near the border with Panama.

The 65 children on the flight were all accompanied by a relative, according to Costa Rica's deputy interior minister Omer Badilla, and none on the flight had a criminal record.

The group of migrants included individuals from Afghanistan, China, Iran, Russia, Armenia, Georgia, Vietnam, Jordan, Kazakhstan, and Ghana.

Costa Rica, Panama, and Guatemala have all agreed to receive migrants from other countries expelled by the US and hold them until they are sent to their home nations or other host countries.