Costa Rica to receive dozens of children deported by the US

San José, Costa Rica - Costa Rica will receive 50 children Thursday among 200 Asian migrants deported by the US, President Rodrigo Chaves said, vowing to "treat them well."

President Rodrigo Chaves (r.) said Costa Rica will receive 50 children Thursday among 200 Asian migrants deported by the US. © MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL / AFP

Costa Rica, Panama, and Guatemala have all agreed to receive migrants from other countries expelled by the US and hold them until they are sent to their home nations or other host countries.

On Tuesday, Panama denied migrants it had received were being held against their will after some displayed handwritten signs at the windows of the hotel accommodating them with messages such as: "Please help us" and "We are not safe in our country."

On Wednesday, Chaves said, "Children are coming, 50 children, and we are going to treat them well here."

He did not say if the minors are accompanied by relatives.

The 200 deportees from Central Asia and India will be transported by bus from the capital, San Jose, to a migrant facility some 223 miles away, near the border with Panama.

The president said they would not be able to leave the facility and would remain in Costa Rica only as long as absolutely necessary, probably "four, five, six weeks."

Arrangements for their repatriation or dispatch to a third country would be handled by the US embassy in San Jose and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). All expenses will be covered by Washington, said Chaves.