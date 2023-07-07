Arizona makes big moves for contraceptives amid crackdown on reproductive freedom
Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs on Thursday announced major updates to expand access to contraception in the state.
Arizonans ages 18 and up will soon be able to get over-the-counter contraceptives at pharmacies without a doctor's prescription.
"Reproductive freedom is critical to the individuals and families working hard to create a life for themselves in Arizona," Hobbs said in a statement.
"We are building an Arizona for everyone, which means ensuring people across the state have what they need to live a free and healthy life," she continued.
"I will never stop fighting to protect freedoms for Arizonans and standing up to the extremists who threaten access to the basic healthcare our families rely on."
Hobbs said Arizona's new order takes effect immediately, with patients required to complete a screening and blood pressure test.
Democrats move to protect reproductive freedom from Republican threats
The announcement comes as Republicans around the country are seeking to impose strict limits on access to abortion care and contraceptives.
Last month, President Joe Biden signed an executive order giving people with private health insurance under the Affordable Care Act access to all contraceptives approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The Arizona Department of Health Services said there are already over 20 states with statutes or regulations permitting pharmacists to dispense FDA-approved contraceptives to patients without a prescription.
Cover photo: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP