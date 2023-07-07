Arizona makes big moves for contraceptives amid crackdown on reproductive freedom

Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs on Thursday announced major updates to expand access to contraception in the state.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is taking steps to expand access to contraception in the Grand Canyon State. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Arizonans ages 18 and up will soon be able to get over-the-counter contraceptives at pharmacies without a doctor's prescription.

"Reproductive freedom is critical to the individuals and families working hard to create a life for themselves in Arizona," Hobbs said in a statement.

"We are building an Arizona for everyone, which means ensuring people across the state have what they need to live a free and healthy life," she continued.

"I will never stop fighting to protect freedoms for Arizonans and standing up to the extremists who threaten access to the basic healthcare our families rely on."



Hobbs said Arizona's new order takes effect immediately, with patients required to complete a screening and blood pressure test.