Trump considers strippping Rosie O'Donnell's citizenship: "She is a threat to humanity"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said that he is considering stripping comedian Rosie O'Donnell of her US citizenship, claiming that she is a "threat to humanity."

On Saturday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to announce that he is "giving serious consideration" to removing the 63-year-old star's citizenship, claiming that she "is not in the best interests of our Great Country."

"She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" he added.

O'Donnell, a longtime critic of Trump, moved to Ireland shortly after the Republican's inauguration in January.

She responded to his threat with an Instagram post, writing in the caption, "the president of the usa has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is – a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself."

In another post, O'Donnell shared a photo of Trump alongside notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, writing underneath, "18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours."

"you call me a threat to humanity – but I'm everything you fear: a loud woman a queer woman a mother who tells the truth an american who got out of the country [before] u set it ablaze," she continued.

Trump's threat comes after he gave a similar warning to Elon Musk, whom he said he was considering deporting following their dramatic falling out.