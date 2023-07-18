Blinken blasts Senate holdup of US ambassador nominees

Washington DC - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized Republicans in Congress Monday for blocking the appointments of dozens of top diplomats, saying it was harming US national security.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said crucial diplomatic posts are being left empty due to congressional Republicans' failure to approve appointments. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Blinken said 62 State Department nominees, including 38 waiting to become ambassadors, were pending in the Senate, and only five had been approved this year.



"Critical posts" in Egypt, Israel, Jordan, and Lebanon will lack approved ambassadors by the end this summer, the top US diplomat said.

Other vacancies are sprinkled through Europe, Africa, Asia, and Latin America, he said, with some nominees waiting as much as 18 months for approval.

"Vacant posts have a long-term negative impact on US security, including our ability to reassure allies and partners, and counter diplomatic efforts by our adversaries," Blinken said in a formal letter to the Senate on the situation.

"A handful of senators are keeping our best players on the sidelines," he added at a press conference.