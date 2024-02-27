CPAC goes to war with NBC over claims event was riddled with Nazis and White Supremacists

National Harbor, Maryland - The organizers of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference are beefing with NBC News over their reports that a handful of neo-Nazis and white supremacists attended the right-wing event.

Over the weekend, NBC News reporter Ben Goggin published a piece about how he witnessed a handful of prominent extremists "openly mingled" with attendees of the event, conversing with some about "antisemitic conspiracy theories."

Goggin noted that while the event in the past has thrown out people espousing such ideologies, this year, he claims they "didn't meet any perceptible resistance."

CPAC is an annual political conference where the biggest names in right-wing politics gather to give speeches on the issues that matter to them most.

The event has become another large platform for former President Donald Trump, who has been a headliner since his first appearance in 2017.

Organizers for CPAC responded to Goggin's claims in a social media post on Monday, describing the article as a "hit piece" and "another blatant attempt by the propagandists in the media to discredit conservatives."

"In reality, CPAC stands firmly against all forms of antisemitism and hate, while Democrats openly cheer on Hamas terrorists attacking and killing innocent Jewish populations in Israel," the post added.