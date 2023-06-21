Delaware bill that would have allowed companies to vote fails to advance – for now

Dover, Delaware - The Delaware House was set to vote on a controversial bill that would have allowed companies to vote in local elections but removed the legislation from its agenda on Tuesday.

The bill, HS 1 for HB 121, would have allowed limited liability companies (LLCs), corporations, and trusts to vote in municipal elections in the town of Seaford.

The Sussex County locality, home to around 8,500 residents, already allows non-resident property owners to vote in local contests.

Legislation to expand voting rights to companies advanced out of committee in the Delaware House in May.

The Seaford City Council had already passed a charter in support of the move.