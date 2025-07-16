Robert F. Kennedy Jr. abruptly fires top aides in health department shakeup

Washington DC - Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently fired two of his top aides after only a few months into his role.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently fired two of his top department aides after he reportedly "lost confidence" in their leadership roles. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Sources familiar with the matter told CNN that RFK Jr. ousted Chief of Staff Heather Flick Melanson and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Hannah Anderson this week.

One source told the outlet the decision came after Kennedy "lost confidence in them as part of his leadership team," though they could not pinpoint a single triggering event.

In a statement, an HHS spokesperson confirmed the news and revealed that the department's White House liaison, Matt Buckham, would step in as active chief of staff, adding that they believe he will bring "valuable experience in personnel strategy and organizational management to this new role."

The shakeup comes as Kennedy has overseen sweeping changes at his department since President Donald Trump appointed him, including closing and consolidating many agencies within HHS as well as shrinking others by firing countless employees.

Kennedy, a notable anti-vaccine advocate, is also facing backlash over his moves to restructure vaccine policies and his handling of measles outbreaks hitting several states.

He will now have to find replacements for the two new vacant positions, who will need to align with his Make America Healthy Again ethos.