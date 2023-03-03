Florida bill targets bloggers who post about Ron DeSantis and elected officials

Tallahassee, Florida - Republicans in Florida are cracking down on bloggers with a new bill that would require them to register with the state if they are paid for any posts related to elected officials.

If Florida Republicans have their way, any bloggers who are paid to write about GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, his Cabinet members, or any members of the state legislature would face fines if they do not register with the state.

SB 1316, introduced by state Senator Jason Brodeur, reads, "If a blogger posts to a blog about an elected state officer and receives, or will receive, compensation for that post, the blogger must register with the appropriate office … within 5 days after the first post by the blogger which mentions an elected state officer."

When filing with the state ethics commission or Florida Office of Legislative Services, the blogger would be required to disclose how much money they made from the post as well as the individual or entity who paid them. It also requires the blogger to share the date of publication and web address for the post.

Failure to comply could result in a $25-per-day fine, with a maximum of $2,500. News organizations appear to be excluded from the regulations.

"Paid bloggers are lobbyists who write instead of talk. They both are professional electioneers. If lobbyists have to register and report, why shouldn’t paid bloggers?" Brodeur claimed to Florida Politics.