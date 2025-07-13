Farm worker dies after being injured during immigration raid in California

Camarillo, California - A farm worker has died after being injured during a raid by immigration agents on a legal cannabis farm in California, his family said on Saturday.

Raids on agricultural sites Thursday resulted in the arrests of 200 undocumented migrants and clashes between law enforcement officials and protesters. © BLAKE FAGAN / AFP

Raids on agricultural sites Thursday resulted in the arrests of 200 undocumented migrants, as part of President Donald Trump's wide-ranging anti-immigration crackdown, and clashes between law enforcement officials and protesters.

The family of Jaime Alanis Garcia had started a page on the fundraising platform GoFundMe to help support his relatives in Mexico. On Saturday, the page posted an update to say he had "passed away."

Trump campaigned for the presidency on a harsh anti-immigration platform, likening undocumented migrants to "animals" and "monsters," and since taking office, he has delivered on promises to conduct a massive deportation drive.

On Friday, he called demonstrators involved in attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents "slimeballs" and said they should be arrested.

The chaotic raid on the cannabis plantation in Ventura County, about 56 miles from Los Angeles, saw the worker who later died being chased by ICE agents, his family said.

"My uncle Jaime was just a hard-working, innocent farmer," said a post on the GoFundMe page. "He was chased by ICE agents, and we were told he fell 30ft."

The page described his injuries as "catastrophic."

Tricia McLaughlin, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokeswoman, said he was never in custody.