Former MLB star Mark Teixeira seeks to enter politics with new campaign announcement

Austin, Texas - Former Major League Baseball player Mark Teixeira is running for Congress in Texas on a pro-Donald Trump platform.

Former Major League Baseball player Mark Teixeira is throwing his hat in the ring for a seat in the US House. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Teixeira is campaigning as a Republican in Texas' 21st congressional district for the seat currently held by Representative Chip Roy, who is not running for reelection as he bids to become the state's next attorney general.

"As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country, I'm ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional," Teixeira said in a press release.

"It takes teamwork to win, and I'm ready to help defend President Trump's America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty."

The former Texas Rangers and New York Yankees player moved back to the Lone Star State after retiring from baseball in 2021.

In his campaign announcement, Teixeira said his priorities include promoting so-called border security, ending "radical woke indoctrination," defending the Second Amendment, and strengthening the military.