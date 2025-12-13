House Republicans unveil health care plan with no extension for vital tax credits

Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed a Republican health care plan on Friday as the clock winds down on critical Affordable Care Act subsidies.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has announced the GOP's Lower Health Care Premiums for All Act as enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies are set to expire. © REUTERS

House Republicans released the Lower Health Care Premiums for All Act as tax credits are set to expire at the end of the year for Americans who get their coverage through ACA marketplaces.

Republicans have so far refused to extend the enhanced subsidies, even as health insurance premiums are set to sharply rise for more than 22 million people.

"While Democrats demand that taxpayers write bigger checks to insurance companies to hide the cost of their failed law, House Republicans are tackling the real drivers of health care costs to provide affordable care, increase access and choice, and restore integrity to our nation’s health care system for all Americans," Johnson said in a statement on Friday.

The proposal put forward by House Republicans calls for expanding access to association health plans, which allow employers and self-employed workers to band together across industries to purchase coverage.

The plan includes measures to make the pharmacy benefit manager industry more transparent, and to appropriate funds to pay for "cost-sharing reductions" for some people who rely on the ACA. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that such reductions would result in hundreds of thousands of people losing insurance.

It does not include an extension of expiring enhanced ACA subsidies. A House Republican leadership aide told The Hill that GOP leaders will allow an amendment vote on the issue, though it would be unlikely to pass.