Gavin Newsom's redistricting plan faces lawsuit from California Republicans

San Francisco, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom's new redistricting plan is facing a major attack from state Republicans , who have sued in a bid to block the legislation .

California Republicans have sued to block Governor Gavin Newsom's proposed redistricting plan. © AFP/Mario Tama/Getty Images

Republicans have issued an emergency petition with the California Supreme Court arguing that the state's constitution bans a vote on the redistricting plan until September 18 due to a compulsory review period.

Lawmakers are, Republicans argue, required to be provided with a 30-day review period before a bill can be voted on.

As things stand, all three bills are required to be passed by August 22 if Newsom's proposed state-wide special election is to be held on November 4.

Newsom announced the legislation as an attempt to "fight back" against Republican gerrymandering by calling for a redistricting of California that would make up for GOP gains in Texas.

"Instead of a months-long transparent and participatory process overseen by an independent citizens redistricting commission for such a sensitive matter," the California Republicans' lawsuit reads, "the public would be presented instead with an up-or-down vote on maps."