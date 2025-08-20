Gavin Newsom's redistricting plan faces lawsuit from California Republicans
San Francisco, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom's new redistricting plan is facing a major attack from state Republicans, who have sued in a bid to block the legislation.
Republicans have issued an emergency petition with the California Supreme Court arguing that the state's constitution bans a vote on the redistricting plan until September 18 due to a compulsory review period.
Lawmakers are, Republicans argue, required to be provided with a 30-day review period before a bill can be voted on.
As things stand, all three bills are required to be passed by August 22 if Newsom's proposed state-wide special election is to be held on November 4.
Newsom announced the legislation as an attempt to "fight back" against Republican gerrymandering by calling for a redistricting of California that would make up for GOP gains in Texas.
"Instead of a months-long transparent and participatory process overseen by an independent citizens redistricting commission for such a sensitive matter," the California Republicans' lawsuit reads, "the public would be presented instead with an up-or-down vote on maps."
Texas Republicans stoke redistricting fight
In a move that has been widely criticized as corrupt and racist, Texas Republicans moved to redraw congressional lines, giving themselves five more seats in the 2026 midterm elections.
In response to the gerrymandering effort, Texas Democrats fled the state in an attempt to stop a vote on the redistricting. The walkout ended on Monday.
The US House of Representatives is currently held by the Republicans with a narrow 219-212 majority.
"Republicans are filing a deeply unserious (and truly laughable) lawsuit to stop Americans from voting?" Newsom's spokesperson Izzy Gardon said in a statement shared by the New York Times. "We're neither surprised, nor worried."
