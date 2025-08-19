Gavin Newsom announces California bill to "fight back" against Republican gerrymandering

Los Angeles, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom vowed to "fight back" against Republican gerrymandering with a major new redistricting package.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is moving to counter Republican gerrymandering with a new redistricting proposal. © AFP/Mario Tama/Getty Images

California lawmakers on Monday introduced legislation in response to the Trump administration's gerrymandering attempts in Texas.

The Election Rigging Response Act proposes a redistricting of California that would be approved by voters in a special election on November 4.

Such legislation bypasses California's independent redistricting commission, which is meant to reassess the state's congressional lines once a decade.

The Newsom-backed bill comes after dozens of Democratic legislators fled Texas in an attempt to halt a Republican redistricting drive which is expected to give the GOP five additional seats in the 2026 midterm elections.

The walkout, which ended on Monday, was designed to stall legislative business in Texas and stop what the Texas House Democratic Caucus called "racist gerrymandering."

According to a proposal released by California's state legislature last week, Newsom's plan will give five additional seats to the Democratic Party, undermining attempts by the Republicans to stack the house in 2026.

"California and Californians have been uniquely targeted by the Trump administration, and we are not going to sit idle while they command Texas and other states to rig the next election to keep power," Newsom said in a statement.