GOP-drawn congressional maps in Georgia will stand, federal judge rules

Atlanta, Georgia - A federal judge in Georgia has upheld a GOP-drawn congressional map despite arguments that it dilutes minority voting power.

A US district judge has ruled that a Georgia congressional map drawn by Republicans and challenged by Democrats may stand. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

US District Judge Steve Jones, a Barack Obama appointee, ruled in favor of the map, teeing up Georgia Republicans to maintain their 9-5 advantage in the US House.

Jones in October ordered that legislators draw a new map with an additional majority-Black or near-majority-Black district, ruling that their initial proposal violated the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Republican Governor Brian Kemp called a special session to redraw the lines, even as the state sought to appeal Jones' decision.

The new map created a majority-Black district west of Atlanta, but at the same time dissolved another district of primarily minority voters, represented by Democrat Lucy McBath, who is a Black woman.

Opponents of the new proposal argued that it violated Jones' order that the new district not come at the cost of "eliminating minority districts elsewhere."