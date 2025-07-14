Joe Biden defends using autopen to sign pardons: "I made every decision"

Washington DC - Former President Joe Biden recently defended the use of an autopen while issuing pardons at the end of his term, as current President Donald Trump aggressively seeks to discredit them.

In an interview with the New York Times published on Sunday, Biden confirmed he had orally granted all the orders, instead of signing each one individually.

"I made every single one of those. I understand why Trump would think that, because obviously, I guess, he doesn't focus much," Biden said. "Anyway, so – yes, I made every decision."

The orders included commutations for almost 4,000 federal convicts as well as a handful of pardons for close members of his administration and family, such as one for his son Hunter Biden.

Biden said the autopen was necessary because "we're talking about a whole lot of people."

Since his re-election in January, Trump has repeatedly called for an investigation into Biden's use of an autopen, arguing that the pardons are not legally binding and that the 82-year-old's staff used it to cover up his perceived declining cognitive state.

But Biden insisted that Trump and other MAGA Republicans now pushing the claims are "liars [and] they know it," further arguing that autopen use is legal as "other presidents used it, including Trump."

"They've lied so consistently about almost everything they're doing. The best thing they can do is try to change the focus and focus on something else," Biden added. "And this is a – I think that's what this is about."