Greg Casar and Rashida Tlaib team up to tackle AI price gouging and wage fixing

Washington DC - Representatives Greg Casar and Rashida Tlaib on Wednesday introduced new legislation aimed at banning companies from using artificial intelligence to set prices or wages based on personal data surveillance.

Representatives Greg Casar (r.) and Rashida Tlaib have introduced the Stop AI Price Gouging and Wage Fixing Act in the 119th Congress. © Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Stop AI Price Gouging and Wage Fixing Act would bar the use of AI and surveillance data to offer individualized prices to consumers for the same product, or different wages to workers for performing the same role, with the aim of providing the lowest possible pay.

Examples of this practice include airlines listing flights at different prices based on individual customers' online behavior, or ridesharing apps charging customers more when they see their phone battery levels are low.

"Giant corporations should not be allowed to jack up your prices or lower your wages using data they got spying on you," Casar said in a statement.

"Whether you know it or not, you may already be getting ripped off by corporations using your personal data to charge you more. This problem is only going to get worse, and Congress should act before this becomes a full-blown crisis."

The Federal Trade Commission issued a report in January which found that "retailers frequently use people's personal information to set targeted, tailored prices for goods and services – from a person's location and demographics, down to their mouse movements on a webpage."

"It is shameful that companies would use our neighbors’ sensitive personal information against them to raise prices. The idea that employers would leverage surveillance data to exploit a worker in a desperate position and offer them a lower wage is appalling," said Tlaib.