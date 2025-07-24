Trump to fly to Scotland to visit mother's homeland amid protests

Isle of Lewis, UK - Donald Trump will fly into Scotland on Friday for a private visit to the land where his mother was born and spent her childhood on the remote Isle of Lewis.

Fred Trump (l.) and his wife, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump (r.), pose with their son Donald in a photograph from 1992. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"It's great to be home, this was the home of my mother," he said when he arrived on his last visit in 2023.

Born Mary Anne MacLeod, Trump's mom emigrated to the US when she was 18. She then met and married Fred Trump, kickstarting the family's meteoric rise that has led their son, Donald, all the way to the White House.

During his visit, the current president, who is six months into his second term, plans to officially open his latest golf course in northeastern Aberdeen – making him the owner of three such links in Scotland.

Although Donald Trump has talked openly about his father Fred – a millionaire and property developer whose own father emigrated from Germany – he remains more discreet about his mother, who died in 2000 at the age of 88.

She was born in 1912 on Lewis, the largest island in the Outer Hebrides in northwest Scotland, and grew up in the small town of Tong.

Trump visited the humble family home in 2008, pausing for a photo in front of the two-story house. He has cousins who still live in the house, which has been modernized since Mary Anne MacLeod's time but remains modest, standing just around 650 feet from the sea.

Its slate roof and grey walls are a world away from Trump's luxury Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, or his gold-adorned apartment in Trump Tower, New York.

According to the British press, which based its reports on local documents, Trump's grandfather was a fisherman.

MacLeod was the 10th and last child of the family, and her first language was Gaelic before she learned English at school.

Life was tough on Lewis after World War I, which claimed the lives of many of the island's young men. Following in the footsteps of her older sister, and so many other Scots over the decades, she decided to emigrate to the US.

MacLeod boarded the SS Transylvania from Glasgow in 1930, bound for New York.