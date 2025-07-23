Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces lawsuit filed by anti-vaccine group he founded
Las Vegas, Nevada - Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is now being sued by the anti-vaccine group he founded prior to being appointed to his government role.
On Tuesday, the Children's Health Defense (CHD) – which RFK Jr. founded in 2013 and ran until 2023 – announced in an X post that they have filed a lawsuit against their former leader for violating the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which requires the HHS secretary to implement a task force focused on promoting safer vaccines.
"Our first priority will ALWAYS be children's health," the CHD wrote. "Sec. Kennedy has FAILED 'to establish a task force dedicated to making childhood vaccines safer, as mandated by federal law,' so we WILL be holding him accountable."
An article published on the group's website argued that since the act's inception, "no health secretary – including Kennedy – has reported to Congress on steps taken toward making vaccines safer," which Mary Holland, who is the group's CEO and is funding the suit, described as "a blow to the rule of law."
The organization's attorney, Ray Flores, also noted that since 100 days have passed since President Donald Trump took office, "any grace period for Mr. Kennedy to rectify the failure of his predecessors has ended."
Experts slam lawsuit from Children's Health Defense as "performative"
Since he was appointed to his role by Trump earlier this year, Kennedy has sought to shake up the HHS by overseeing the closing of a number of its agencies, firing countless federal employees, and moving to drastically restructure the country's vaccine policies.
He has also pushed efforts to discover the cause of autism, which he has repeatedly claimed – without evidence – is linked to the use of vaccines.
While he hasn't created a task force specific to the 1986 act cited by CHD, last month he axed 17 experts who were on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and replaced them with eight new members that align more with his anti-vaccine agenda.
Several legal experts recently told CNN that the CHD's lawsuit appears to be "performative."
In an email, Dorit Reiss, a professor of law at UC Law San Francisco, told the outlet, "To me, this looks like a way to give political cover to something the Secretary may want to do anyway (and can do without anything)."
Cover photo: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP