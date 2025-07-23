Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces lawsuit filed by anti-vaccine group he founded

Las Vegas, Nevada - Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is now being sued by the anti-vaccine group he founded prior to being appointed to his government role.

An anti-vaccine group is suing its founder and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for violating federal law by not establishing a vaccine task force. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the Children's Health Defense (CHD) – which RFK Jr. founded in 2013 and ran until 2023 – announced in an X post that they have filed a lawsuit against their former leader for violating the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which requires the HHS secretary to implement a task force focused on promoting safer vaccines.

"Our first priority will ALWAYS be children's health," the CHD wrote. "Sec. Kennedy has FAILED 'to establish a task force dedicated to making childhood vaccines safer, as mandated by federal law,' so we WILL be holding him accountable."

An article published on the group's website argued that since the act's inception, "no health secretary – including Kennedy – has reported to Congress on steps taken toward making vaccines safer," which Mary Holland, who is the group's CEO and is funding the suit, described as "a blow to the rule of law."

The organization's attorney, Ray Flores, also noted that since 100 days have passed since President Donald Trump took office, "any grace period for Mr. Kennedy to rectify the failure of his predecessors has ended."