Katie Wilson takes the lead in tight Seattle mayoral race

Seattle, Washington - Katie Wilson has taken a narrow lead in the Seattle mayoral race as votes continue to be counted.

Wilson is ahead by 91 votes after the latest round of ballot counting on Monday, taking the lead over incumbent Mayor Bruce Harrell.

Last Wednesday, Harrell was up by more than eight percentage points – a gap Wilson has now closed as Election Day ballots continue to be processed.

King County Elections said there are still around 6,400 Seattle ballots to be counted, plus around 1,700 ballots with signature issues that can potentially be cured.

Wilson won the August primary election over Harrell, who came in second place.

The 43-year-old frontrunner is the co-founder and executive director of the Transit Riders Union. Her campaign – which has been compared to that of Zohran Mamdani in New York City – centers on making Seattle more affordable.

Harrell was on the Seattle City Council from 2008 to 2020 before becoming mayor in 2022. In his reelection campaign, the 67-year-old touted his years of experience in public office and his efforts to hire more police.

Wilson is urging supporters to track their ballots in case of any issues that need to be resolved in order for the votes to count.