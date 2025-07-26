Lara Trump makes big call on North Carolina Senate race

Raleigh, North Carolina - Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, has said she will not run for the US Senate at this time.

The president's daughter-in-law Lara Trump has ruled out a 2026 US Senate bid in North Carolina. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"After much consideration and heartfelt discussions with my family, friends, and supporters, I have decided not to pursue the United States Senate seat in North Carolina at this time," Lara Trump posted on X.

"While I am not running in this election, my passion for Making America Great Again burns brightly, and I look forward to the future, wherever that leads," she added.

Lara Trump is the wife of the president's son Eric. She is a Fox News host and former co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Her social media announcement ended speculation that she might throw her hat in the ring to fill the seat Republican Thom Tillis has said he will vacate.

According to Politico, President Donald Trump will back RNC Chair Michael Whatley in the race.