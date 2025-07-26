Trump releases billions in education funding withheld over "radical left-wing" allegations

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration announced on Friday that it would release $5.5 billion in education funding that had been put on hold at the start of July.

President Donald Trump's Department of Education, led by Secretary Linda McMahon (l.), will be returned about $5.5 billion worth of frozen federal funding. © IMAGO/Newscom/AdMedia

About $5.5 billion worth of funding had been withheld from public schools, including money for the training of teachers, arts and music education, and language support for migrants.

The funding is to be returned after the Trump administration halted the congressional approval of education funding on June 30, a single day before the July 1 deadline.

"OMB has completed its review of [Education Department funding], and has directed the Department to release all," Madi Biedermann, Assistant Secretary for Communications at the White House, told USA Today in a statement on Friday.

The White House on July 18 also released about $1 billion in funding to after-school and summer learning programs after pressure mounted on the Trump administration.