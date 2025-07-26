Trump admin appoints ex-speechwriter who attended white-supremacist meetings to key position

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration appointed a former White House speechwriter, who was fired for attending white-supremacist gatherings, to lead the US Institute of Peace.

Darren Beattie (r.) has been appointed as the acting president of the US Institute of Peace. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / POOL / AFP & US Department of State

Former White House speechwriter Darren Beattie has been appointed as the acting president of the US Institute of Peace (USIP), a State Department representative confirmed in a statement to Politico on Friday.

"We look forward to seeing him advance President Trump's America First agenda in this new role," the statement read.

Beattie will be responsible for "public diplomacy outreach," including anti-terrorism and anti-extremism messaging.

USIP is an independent and nonprofit organization that champions itself as a "premier peacebuilding organization" and is funded by government money assigned by Congress.